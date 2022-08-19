Hometown Local
Roanoke Valley Governor’s School seniors organize more than $2,000 for school supply donations

It's part of the Hoffman Fellowship program at RVGS
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising seniors Ayla Lampros and Reese Redford spent their summer fundraising more than $1,000 for school supply donations. A matching donation from a Roanoke Valley Governor’s School alum brought the total amount raised to over $2,000.

55 backpacks, science and activity kits are going to Fallon Park Elementary School children and pediatric patients at Carilion Clinic. The Salem High School and RVGS seniors explained why they chose school supplies as their donation campaign.

“We decided we wanted to do something for back-to-school to make them excited for their school year,” Lampros said. “We love back-to-school shopping so we wanted to put together backpacks that would brighten their school year.”

The supply donations are for the Hoffman Fellowship program at RVGS. The RVGS alum donated more than $16,000 to the fellowship program that encourages rising seniors to create a science-based community service project.

“This is the first year we’re doing these projects and this is the first project to be completed,” RVGS teacher Cindy Bohland said. “Because they [Lampros and Redford] were able to raise so much money, we realized that we can make this a continuing thing that we do through the governor’s school, supporting kids who need school supplies and activity kits to do in the hospital.”

Carilion’s nurse navigator at Fallon Park Elementary School’s LIFT Center explained the donations will help kids and their families.

“Providing the supplies for these families is providing something they don’t have to think about or worry about right now when there are other things to think about,” Sandra Ensor said.

Lampros and Redford are hoping to work with kids in the medical field once they gradate from school in the spring. They explained how they want this donation campaign to continue after they graduate.

“I think this will brighten their day and will allow them to understand that their community is here to back them and support them and really make them feel loved during these times,” Redford said.

Fallon Park Elementary School and Carilion Clinic received the donations Friday.

