Search for break-in suspect in Brush Mountain area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several law enforcement agencies are on scene Thursday night searching for a house break-in suspect.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is believed to be Shawn Tolbert, who is the subject of additional searches in the Giles and Craig counties area.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect attempted to break into a home in the Brush Mountain area. He is described to be wearing blue jeans, black shoes, possibly a purple shirt, with blonde hair pulled into a ponytail.

If you live in the Brush Mountain area, the sheriff’s office says you will see a heavy police presence throughout Thursday night as the search continues. Residents are asked to call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect’s description. For all other non-emergency tips, you are asked to use the non-emergency number 540-382-4343.

