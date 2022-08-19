Section 8 housing application closes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The application for the Section 8 housing waitlist in Roanoke closed Friday afternoon. The authority received more than 4,000 applications throughout the week.

That’s 1,500 more applications than the authority received in 2019 and 2015. Now that the application has closed, applicants will get a spot on the waitlist through a lottery system.

RRHA’s executive director explained landlords should be prepared to see some applicants at available units.

”If you’re a landlord and you have over four units, you really cannot tell somebody that you will not rent to them because they have a voucher,” David Bustamante said. “Everybody that has the availability must at least consider that person for tenancy.”

The authority will be distributing as many vouchers as monthly funding will allow. Housing and Urban Development distributes up to $1,000,000 to the authority each month for Section 8 vouchers.

Applicants are reminded to keep their contact information updated with RRHA.

