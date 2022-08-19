Showers & storms become more numerous this weekend

Pop-up storms today

Increased shower/storm chances this weekend

Cooler than average highs in the low 80s

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

We’ll still see some sunny breaks and plenty of dry time to accomplish outdoor tasks. However, a more active weather pattern will develop with an increase in scattered showers and storms across the region leading into the weekend.

STORM COVERAGE: Isolated showers possible along and east of the Blue Ridge with more storms across the Southside.

RAINFALL: Up to a quarter of an inch is possible through Saturday with isolated higher amounts.

TIMING: Showers move out early Saturday morning. However, they reappear late Saturday afternoon and continue into early Sunday.

Our high temperatures this weekend with hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Shower/storm chances increase into the weekend. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

We may see a brief lull in the rain Sunday morning, but more numerous showers return late in the afternoon and continue for most of the night into Monday. Some rain may fall heavily at times.

RAINFALL: Up to a half an inch of rain Sunday and Sunday night with isolated higher amounts.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

A slow-moving front will produce off/on waves of rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. These will likely be the wettest days of this active pattern which will consist of more of a widespread coverage, especially during the afternoon.

An approaching front and a coastal low will bring more numerous showers and storms in for early next week. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that now has a moderate chance of development through the next 5 days as it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday.

We have a moderate chance of development in the southern gulf. (WDBJ Weather)

So how does this compare to the past few years in terms of tropical systems? Here’s a look at how far along we have been by August 17 over the past 5 years. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

The last named storm we had was Colin which formed off the east coast in early July. (WDBJ7)

