Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results for the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic related school closures have had across the state.

“In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We were addressing an achievement gap before the pandemic and now we have even more ground to gain,” said Jillian Balow, Virginia’s state superintendent.

The VDOE hosted a press conference Thursday diving deeper into the numbers. Leaders made it clear that though performance has slightly increased, there is a lot of room for improvement in rebounding from the pandemic.

“The research is becoming clearer and clearer, students in schools who were closed for in-person instruction suffered the most, being in-person for school matters,” said Balow.

WDBJ7 took the time to compare reading and math SOL passing percentages for some southwest Virginia school systems.

For Roanoke City Public Schools, pass percentage went down from 58% to 55% in reading, but math went up from 40% to 48%.

Roanoke County Public Schools saw an increase in both categories. Going from 78% to 82% passing rate in reading and 71% to 82% in math.

Danville Public Schools when up in reading from 43% to 48% and up from 30% to 36% in math.

Lynchburg City Schools went up in reading from 60% to 63% and in math from 36% to 50%.

Though the state-wide averages have slightly gone up in the 2021-2022 school year compared to the 2020-2021 school year, VDOE made it clear this isn’t where they want education in the state to be.

“We have a long way to go, with making sure that we are seeing every child, and getting them to where they need to go and we need to use this data as a tool in our proven efforts,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia’s secretary of education.

Diving deeper into the numbers, even more concerns were expressed.

“Our disadvantaged, our English language learners, our Hispanic, our Black students, the levels of proficiency, I would say, almost immoral,” said Guidera.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also weighed in on the numbers.

Saying in part: “This is a chance for our entire education system to work together to close the achievement gaps for economically disadvantaged and younger learners that arose during school shutdowns.”

For more information on the SOL test results, you can head to the VDOE website here and you can see school quality profiles here.

You can find press releases from Roanoke City Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools and Danville Public Schools below:

Roanoke City Public Schools

“The Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) release of 2021-2022 Standards of Learning assessment scores highlights that like many school divisions across the Commonwealth and country, our students in Roanoke City Public Schools were impacted by the pandemic and virtual learning.

It is important to note that fewer students took the SOLs over the past several years due to virtual instruction. RCPS offered a virtual option for students during the 2021-2022 School Year; however, we know that in-person instruction results in higher student performance and growth.

The scores released reflect federal standards, which do not factor in growth assessments or local and substitute assessments. Next month, the VDOE will release accreditation results. These results will factor in student growth from fall 2021 to spring 2022, which will show a clearer picture of where RCPS students are academically.

It is imperative for our teachers to know students and their individual needs. RCPS provides tailored instruction and wraparound services, so all students have what they need to be successful. For example, RCPS uses the MAP Growth Assessment, which is an adaptive test that enables teachers to know what students are ready to learn, where they are on the learning continuum for reading and math and be better prepared to address their learning recovery and acceleration. Additionally, there is a focus on literacy, where students read, write, and discuss in every class, every day; reducing class sizes in the core content areas; adding college, career, and technical education offerings; expanding operational efficiencies; enhancing the recruitment and retention of our employees; and increasing efforts to ensure staff and student well-being.

Navigating the pandemic has been challenging for everyone. We are proud of how hard our teachers have worked to provide high-quality instruction, and we look forward to having all our students back for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 23.”

Roanoke County Public Schools

“Today, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released the results of the 2022 Standards of Learning (SOL) tests administered near the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

This year, RCPS students made significant gains in performance on the 2022 SOL tests, especially in math.

“Our overall reading increased by 4 percentage points and our overall math increased by an impressive 11 percentage points from last year’s results,” said Ben Williams, director of testing and research.

“We are back to pre-pandemic performance in many of our individual subjects. Our reading performance last school year was strong and our math performance was exceptional, well above the statewide average,” Williams said.

Overall reading scores were nine points above the statewide average while overall math scores were 16 points above the statewide average.”

You can find Danville Public Schools press release here.

