Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County

POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three children are safe after an abduction attempt in Floyd County Thursday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Yesterday morning, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route, falsely claiming a family emergency.

The three children that were taken by their mother and grandmother are the subject of a custody dispute in the Floyd County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The women were traveling south, where they were stopped in North Carolina.

Warrants for Abduction and Conspiracy to Abduct have been issued and served.

