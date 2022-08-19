VMI welcomes new cadets, celebrates 25th anniversary of women being admitted

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) can be an emotional time for cadets and their families as a new chapter begins.

It’s the day a new batch of “rats” or cadets will be officially admitted, but this moment also marks a “key” part of their history.

This year’s Matriculation is extra special because it marks the 25th anniversary of the day women were first admitted in 1997.

Since then, many women have attended, some rising to top leadership roles at the institute and beyond.

”I am very grateful to everyone who’s come before me. Men and women because the men and those women changed a lot of perspectives. And now I’m able to be here I’d be in leadership positions and developing myself and it’s just I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I have because of them,” said Margaret “Maggie” Beckman a cadet in the class of ‘23 at VMI.

Now, dozens of cadets -- both men and women -- will continue long-standing traditions all while celebrating a milestone in their history.

“This time of year is very exciting to bring in a class of cadets to see our first-class cadets who have gone through this process and take over the responsibility of training these cadets and being the leaders that that that they’ve been trained up to be,” said Col. William “Bill” Wyatt the director of communications and marketing at VMI.

VMI will hold a 25th-anniversary celebration of women being admitted in September.

The welcome ceremony for Matriculation will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be live streamed in case families can’t make it in person.

