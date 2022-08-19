Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

VMI welcomes new cadets, celebrates 25th anniversary of women being admitted

Cadets arrive at the Virginia Military Institute barracks in August, 2019.
Cadets arrive at the Virginia Military Institute barracks in August, 2019.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) can be an emotional time for cadets and their families as a new chapter begins.

It’s the day a new batch of “rats” or cadets will be officially admitted, but this moment also marks a “key” part of their history.

This year’s Matriculation is extra special because it marks the 25th anniversary of the day women were first admitted in 1997.

Since then, many women have attended, some rising to top leadership roles at the institute and beyond.

”I am very grateful to everyone who’s come before me. Men and women because the men and those women changed a lot of perspectives. And now I’m able to be here I’d be in leadership positions and developing myself and it’s just I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I have because of them,” said Margaret “Maggie” Beckman a cadet in the class of ‘23 at VMI.

Now, dozens of cadets -- both men and women -- will continue long-standing traditions all while celebrating a milestone in their history.

“This time of year is very exciting to bring in a class of cadets to see our first-class cadets who have gone through this process and take over the responsibility of training these cadets and being the leaders that that that they’ve been trained up to be,” said Col. William “Bill” Wyatt the director of communications and marketing at VMI.

VMI will hold a 25th-anniversary celebration of women being admitted in September.

The welcome ceremony for Matriculation will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be live streamed in case families can’t make it in person.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Suspect still on the run after break-in in Brush Mountain area
Travis Ramsey photo
Suspect arrested after chase, crash and alleged truck theft
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell...
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Man killed in Tazewell County crash
Numerous showers and storms develop as we head through the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live 8/19/22
Mornin' Home Makeover at Black Dog Salvage With Johnathan Miller
Mornin’ Home Makeover at Black Dog Salvage
Mornin' Home Makeover at Black Dog Salvage With Johnathan Miller
Mornin' Home Makeover at Black Dog Salvage With Johnathan Miller