Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.

Festival-goers can also expect music, food, car show, and vendors.

For more information visit warrenstreetcc.com.

