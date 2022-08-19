Hometown Local
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County

The 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival “History in the Making” highlights dozens of historical Black-owned businesses in downtown Rocky Mount
The 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival happens Saturday, August 20th at the downtown Rocky Mount Farmers Market.(Melissa Gaona)
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.

Festival-goers can also expect music, food, car show, and vendors.

For more information visit warrenstreetcc.com.

