WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties.

“Travis will be a great addition to our team,” Babcock said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experiences from nearly three decades in local media that will serve our department well. Travis has an array of skills that will make him a valuable asset to Virginia Tech. I’m extremely grateful for the time and effort our search committee devoted to identifying Travis. I look forward to welcoming him and his family to Blacksburg.”

Wells’ career includes stops at TV stations in Charlottesville, Bristol and Roanoke’s WDBJ, where he began as an intern in 1995. During his time at WDBJ, Wells helped produce Virginia Tech Sports Today for 10 years, in conjunction with LEARFIELD, the university’s media rights partner. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC football and basketball, and anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for nearly 15 years.

Wells was was named Virginia Sportscaster of the Year in 2015 and 2016 by the National Sports Media Association.

“I’m honored to join the Virginia Tech athletics department, and I am looking forward to being a part of the Virginia Tech community,” Wells said. “I have a deep understanding of and appreciation for the rich history and tradition of Virginia Tech Athletics. The university’s strong academic reputation, along with its record of sustained athletic success, were among the many factors that made this opportunity appealing to me.”

Travis’s last day at WDBJ7 is August 19.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.