Youngkin calls for additional tax relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state ended the budget year with a surplus of $3.2 billion.

He’s calling for more tax relief when lawmakers convene next year.

Youngkin addressed members of the General Assembly money committees Friday morning in Richmond.

He said he intends to set aside close to $400 million for additional relief.

“So please make no mistake,” Youngkin told members of the committees. “The budget we will introduce in December, and the final budget that I would intend to sign next year, will once again include tax reductions, with today’s $397 million as a down payment.”

Youngkin did not specify what form that tax relief would take.

