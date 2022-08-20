Botetourt County Public Schools excited for what this year has in store

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools wrapped up its first full week of school on Friday. School leaders are excited for what the 2022-2023 year has in store.

“It was a smooth opening. We opened with a little over 4,000 students, it was a few more students than we expected, but we’re in the kid business so that’s good news for us,” said Dr. John Russ, superintendent of BCPS.

BCPS hired 45 new teachers this year, which Russ said is more than usual.

“I’m not surprised, with the last two years, it has been difficult, this profession has been a really difficult profession. I think some teachers who were on the fence about retiring, probably decided to retire, we had some teachers resign to take a position somewhere else, whether a family moved them away. But compared to a lot of divisions, we started the school year with two openings, so I feel very blessed and fortunate that we started in the position we did.”

Russ said all their bus routes have drivers, but they are looking for subs to fill in when needed. When having to narrow down what he’s excited for this year, Russ had this to say:

”The two things that I’m looking forward to most, it’s the somewhat normal start and then getting our strategic plan up and going, I think it’s going to benefit our school division and our county.”

BCPS has been working on their new strategic plan since January and Russ said they hope to roll it out in October or November.

