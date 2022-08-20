Catching up with Winfred Beale

Floyd County, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County legend Winfred Beale, the longest-tenured coach in the region, reflects on yet another year with the Buffs.

A new football season is starting in Floyd County, and Head Coach Winfred Beale will be leading the Buffaloes out onto the field, just like he has for the last 42 years.

“I feel very blessed to be able to be able to do something you love and enjoy for that long. Been in good health, so it’s just a blessing. Each year is like starting all over for me” says Beale.

This one, perhaps, more than most.

Beale retired from teaching this past year after more than 47 years in the classroom.

But there’s something that keeps on bringing him back to the gridiron.

“Other than being crazy, I love it. It’s great to be able to do a job that your passionate and you’re really not working at it, but you are working at it, if you understand what I’m saying. You can do something that you love, and God’s been blessing me with health to this point to be able to do it. I hope I can continue to relate to these young kids and keep building things” says Beale.

With more than 230 victories to his name, Beale has seen many of his players grow up to become successful coaches of their own.

One of them, Alex Wilkens, will be wearing the headset on the opposing sideline in Floyd’s opening matchup at Christiansburg.

And even after all this time, he’s not ready to think about the end just yet.

“Too many people live in the past or are thinking about the future. But if you want to enjoy life, you gotta live in the now” says Beale.

Beale will forever be linked to Floyd County - the Buffaloes made sure of that by naming their field after him last year.

He says it’s not always easy to go back home, but more than 42 years and countless memories later, he’s sure glad he did.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to coach and teach in your own hometown, but since Day 1 as an assistant coach back in the 70s til now, the community has been behind us 100 percent, and supportive. Just a lot of love - a word thrown out too much, but I think it’s a lot of love there” says Beale.

