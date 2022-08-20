Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football

Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams.

In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars, while Covington’s facility will become Covington Middle School.

This season is the final one where each school has an independent football team.

“It’s bittersweet for this community. Covington sports, Covington High School has meant a lot. 30 years. A lot of people are sad to see it go but I think that for the sake of new opportunities it might be a great thing for kids” says Covington Coach Chris Jones.

Jones says this could change the course of some athletes high school careers

“It’ll be interesting to see the mesh. For some kids, this might be their last year of sports they play because they might not make the team there” says Jones.

Alleghany Coach Will Fields says his players preparation has remained the same.

“It’s not going to be different, there will be a few more bodies out here but I wouldn’t think that we would prepare or the kids would prepare any more. You never know who is going to be out there for your spot in any given year so I think they’ll prepare the same way” says Fields

For each team, the present is the focus.

“You always want to make your mark and end on a high note so yeah I think there’s a little bit of pressure to do that.”

“they know it’s the last year and they want to have a great season.”

Learning lessons between the lines that apply in life.

“Competition in life will be the big lesson they learn. We all compete for jobs, we compete for starting positions, baseball, basketball, it doesn’t matter. They’re going to have to compete. Same with Alleghany kids, they’re going to have to compete as well.”

“Those of us who will be here moving forward will have to look at it that way, moving forward, moving into something new, embracing it, and making it the best for the kids that are here. Like with all high school teams, a new crop comes in every year. It’ll be a joined group of kids next year but again it’s a new year and a new set of kids who are going to hope to do well.”

“The goals are similar every year, we want to have a winning season, we want to be district champions, region champions and so forth but I think that the ultimate goal every year is to get the most out of your kids and make them the best player they can be and the best person they can be and that’s what we try to do every year.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.