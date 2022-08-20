FFE PREVIEW: New coaches bring history and high expectations to new programs

(WDBJ) - When Chris Watts left Liberty High School after 21 seasons at the helm, former Minuteman Daryl Robertson was a natural replacement, but also a historic one.

With his hire, the 34-year-old became the first Black head coach in the storied history of Virginia’s Seminole District.

“It was due time,” said Robertson. “And what does it mean? There’s a lot of other great coaches in the Seminole District that the opportunity just hasn’t come yet, and it will. But to be the first, it’s amazing, it’s a privilege. I’m thankful for it.”

Robertson played for Watts on the 2002 championship team at Liberty, and the lessons he learned then as just a freshman are those he now hopes to impart himself.

“During that year, he showed us responsibility,” said Robertson. “He taught us a bunch of different things for guys who were just stepping their foot in, didn’t know how to win, and he instilled that in us. He laid that foundation for us, and that’s what I’m trying to bring back to my guys now that I’m the head coach.”

For Blacksburg football, there’s only one direction to go in 2022, as Zack Leonard takes over a Bruins team that hasn’t won a game since the 2019 season.

The ex-Christiansburg assistant is no stranger to turnarounds, having helped the Blue Demons turn an 0-10 record in 2017 into a 10-2 campaign last year.

“It kind of gives you a blueprint, although I definitely think every situation is a little bit different,” said Leonard. “I know I’m up for the challenge just by being a part of that. So, I’m excited. Again, I think it comes back to the progress. I think about all the great student-athletes we had over the years and how we were able to take them from where they were to try to help them reach their potential. When you do that, good things happen.”

Just down the interstate at Pulaski County, Cam Akers officially got the interim tag removed on Friday, as he takes over as the permanent head man of the Cougars.

Akers stepped in this spring when Mark Dixon took a medical leave of absence, but after Dixon announced his retirement, the school chose the former Auburn Eagles head man to put his stamp on the program.

“Hopefully, we’ll be a team that improves throughout the year,” said the former Cougar. “We had a great scrimmage last week against Franklin County, they were a physical team and gave us a great look. Hopefully each week we continue to get more physical and we continue to grow as a program.

“Man, I’m excited. I’ve told people before, it’s my hometown. I’ve got a lot of pride in this place, and I’m a Cougar through and through. I know what this program does for this community. I know the foundation of this program is to make sure these guys leave us better men than we got ‘em.”

Following the resignation of Mark Poston at Rockbridge County, the Wildcats tabbed 12-year Jefferson Forest assistant Martin Cox to run the show.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer has never been a head coach, but he says the situation in Lexington was the right one for him to make the jump.

“Years ago, we scrimmaged Rockbridge a few times and when I saw the job was available, I remembered firsthand the type of kids they had here,” said Cox. “No matter what the score was or how the game was going, they always worked hard. They seemed to have good kids. You can tell a lot about kids at the end of the game when you are going through shaking hands and watching them during the game, so that intrigued me and then the community as a whole, the school system and the community are top-notch.”

