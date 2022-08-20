Hometown Local
A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS

Botetourt Fire and EMS crews assist in the tanker cleanup on I-81 on August 12.
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Fire and EMS was one of the agencies that assisted in the I-81 tanker crash on August 12.

“We had preliminary information that indicated somebody might be trapped, we also had information that hazardous materials were involved, and so that generates a more robust response from fire and ems,” said Jeff Powell, deputy chief for Botetourt Fire and EMS.

Hazardous material calls are nothing new for Botetourt Fire and EMS.

“Everything from gas leaks at residences to carbon monoxide, those are really our bread and butter hazmat calls.”

But having a major interstate in their county also poses the potential for danger.

“We also do a lot of fuel spills and oil leaks. With 81 and other major transportation routes, hazardous materials are an ever-present hazard in our community.”

Each situation requires a unique response.

“Based on the type of material that’s involved, we look at its physical state, we look at all the hazards its presents to life, property and the environment and we take the appropriate action based on the situation, and that requires our firefighters and our team to have a diverse skill-set.”

It all requires the team to have appropriate personal protective equipment.

“Many times you’ll see us wearing our structural fire-gear, because the fire hazard is the primary one, but at other times, especially when we get engaged with the hazardous materials teams, we’ll put responders in many different types of chemical suits to protect them in those environments.”

It’s not just Botetourt Fire and EMS that responds, it’s usually a local, regional and state effort to get it under control.

