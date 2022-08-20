Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving with gunshot wounds to the facility via a personal vehicle.

Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.

No crime scene has been located and no arrests have been made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

