Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving with gunshot wounds to the facility via a personal vehicle.

Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.

No crime scene has been located and no arrests have been made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

