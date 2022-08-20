Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.

Pence made the comment during an interview with The Associated Press in Iowa a week and a half after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Asked directly if he retained any classified information upon leaving office, Pence said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified” and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked.

But although Pence said he and his team complied with rules requiring the submission of classified material to the National Archives, the former vice president raised the possibility that the investigation was politically motivated and called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to disclose more details on what led authorities to conduct the search.

“The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight,” he added. “I know that’s not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency.”

His comments come just days after he urged his fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at rank-and-file members of the FBI over the search of Mar-a-Lago. Speaking at a political breakfast in New Hampshire on Wednesday, he sought to tamp down on some of the increasing threats against the FBI by ardent Trump supporters who are angry that Trump’s home was searched.

Legal experts say newly unsealed documents shine light on the Mar-a-Lago search. (CNN, POOL, BILL HENNESSEY)

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence said Wednesday. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop.”

Pence was in Iowa on Friday as part of a two-day trip to the state, which is scheduled to host the 2024 leadoff Republican presidential caucuses. Pence said Friday that he would make a decision early next year about whether to run for the White House, a move that his aides have said will be independent of what Trump decides to do.

Having visited the Iowa State Fair on Friday afternoon, Pence also headlined a fundraiser earlier in the day for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and was scheduled to speak to a Christian conservative group and a northern Iowa county Republican party fundraiser before leaving Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Suspect still on the run after attempted break-in in Brush Mountain area
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Travis Ramsey photo
Suspect arrested after chase, crash and alleged truck theft
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell...
Botetourt native becomes first Black woman to earn Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell
The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia

Latest News

Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot...
Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say
Botetourt Fire and EMS crews assist in the tanker cleanup on I-81 on August 12.
A look inside hazmat operations at Botetourt Fire and EMS
Goodbye, Travis!!!
Goodbye, Travis!!!
WDBJ7 Wishes Travis Wells Good Luck!!!
WDBJ7 Wishes Travis Wells Good Luck!!!
Pittsylvania County Bridge Dedication
Pittsylvania County Bridge Dedication Honors Troopers