Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Suspect still on the run after attempted break-in in Brush Mountain area
A Roanoke City Public Schools student takes notes in class.
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
Police Lights
Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County
Brandon Hayward Mugshot
Man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ arrested
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells, leaving to take a job at Virginia Tech
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaving to take Virginia Tech job

Latest News

FFE Seminole Stuff
FFE Seminole Stuff
Winfred Beale
FFE Winfred Beagle
FFE Alleghany Covington
FFE Alleghany Covington
FFE New Coaches
FFE New Coaches