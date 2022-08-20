Roanoke City Public Schools holds in person back to school extravenganza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools are a couple of days away from the first day of class. Saturday RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza.

“We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White

White says they are thrilled to host the event in person this year.

“Teachers and administrators and students and parents are able to meet one another. We have more of that personal touch,” explained White.

Families had the opportunity to get school supplies, and vaccinations, and meet school staff. Malerie Newkirk says attending events like this one helps her family.

“And it gives us a chance to bond as a family too. It gives her a chance to collect things she needs for school that we might not have financial ability to get,” said Newkirk.

Newkirk was able to get school supplies for her stepdaughter. She says meeting teachers ahead of the school year helps with the transition.

“She might be scared or a little intimated if she didn’t come to something like this. Instead, she’s excited and then when she sees them in school she’s like ‘hey I saw you just last week’ or ‘hey,” added Newkirk.

Multiple community resources like Roanoke City Public Libraries were at the event. They gave over 500 free books to families.

“We want to stress the importance of literacy, especially at an early age cause once kids get to third grade and they’re not on grade level reading, they’re behind for the rest of their school careers,”

The school supplies given out today were from the load the bus event held earlier this month. Officials say they do keep some supplies for families who may need them later in the school year.

