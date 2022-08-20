LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday Football Extra rolls on now with a look at the always strong Seminole District.

Last fall, half of the teams in the district made the postseason and it is expected to be a crucible again in 2022.

“You better strap your chin strap on tight. Your shoulder pads better be tight” said Jeff Woody, head coach of E.C. Glass.

“Top to bottom, this is the best district in the state of Virginia, year in and year out” said Brad Bradley, Heritage head coach.

“Across the board, these teams are all very well prepared” said Frank Rocco, Liberty Christian Academy head coach.

Heritage’s state crown in 2018 was the Seminole’s last but the league seems to have at least one contender for the big prize every year. Liberty Christian Academy nearly grabbed the hardware last season before falling to Phoebus in the Class 3 title tilt.

“Seven years ago when we petitioned to get into the VHSL, this is what we envisioned. We never wanted anything more than to be good neighbors, good rivalries. Back in that day, we were having to go to Richmond, Charlotte, and the beach to play good competition. Now, you go two miles across this way and three miles that way, and you’re playing as good a competition as there is in the state” said Rocco.

“Somebody from the Seminole District is either going to win it, play for it, or get that game before it. So, it’s a tough district. You’ve got to stay healthy. That’s the thing about this district. If you get a couple of injuries, banged up in the middle of the season, then you’re in trouble. If you can stay healthy, you can make it through the gauntlet of the season, you’ve got a chance” said Bradley.

“It’s a physical football game here in central Virginia and we’ve got a lot of kids that have a lot of heart. We’ve got kids that have a lot of want to. And it’s the reason why the Seminole District is touted as one of the best districts in the state of Virginia. When you play somebody from the Seminole, you better pack your lunch” said Woody.

