Spotty showers today; numerous storms Sunday

Isolated showers and storm possible today

Numerous showers and storms on Sunday

Dryer air moves in next Tuesday

SATURDAY

A sunny and mild start to the day. Spotty showers an an isolated storm is possible this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Warm and humid with isolated storms possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Most of the viewing area should remain dry with the highest chances of a stray shower or storm will be along and West of the Blue Ridge.

Isolated showers and storms possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

A stationary front to the South and a front coming in from the Northwest will aid in the development of numerous showers and storms on Sunday. A few showers are possible in the morning but storms will increase for the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be the main threat.

Rain and storms expected on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: .5 to 1″ of rain is possible Sunday and Sunday night with isolated higher amounts.

MONDAY

The slow-moving front will move through Monday afternoon and produce a few more showers and storms. Highs will mainly be in the 70s with a few 80s possible.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Because of its location it will likely not have time to strengthen into a tropical storm. This storm will not impact us but heavy rainfall and tropical storm conditions are possible for Mexico and southern Texas.

NHC is watching a system in the Gulf. (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center

