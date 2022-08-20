Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

US Air Force targeted in ‘propaganda attack’ in Kuwait

This image taken by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Army troops from the 1st Combined Arms...
This image taken by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Army troops from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, board a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. Air Force said Saturday, Aug. 20, it was the subject of a "propaganda attack" by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Staff Sgt. Dalton Willians/U.S. Air Force, via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it was the subject of a “propaganda attack” by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.

The statement by the Air Force’s 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came hours after the group calling itself Al-Waretheen, or “The Inheritors,” put out an online statement on Saturday, claiming it had launched an attack on Aug. 12 targeting Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Air Force called it a “lie” and said “no such attack occurred.”

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press since Aug. 12 showed no apparent damage at the base.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Deputies continue search for suspect after new sighting
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells, leaving to take a job at Virginia Tech
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job
A Roanoke City Public Schools student takes notes in class.
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
Brandon Hayward Mugshot
Man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ arrested

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Botetourt Co. Schools Prepare For New Classes
A judge's ruling has blocked the Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports. (KSTU)
Judge's ruling blocks Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports
At least 20 people were killed after gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia, according to police.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead