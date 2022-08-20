VMI welcomes 385 new cadets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats or newly admitted cadets arrived early this morning at the Virginia Military Institute.

Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move in with their loved ones.

This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of which are women. Many say it’s meaningful to be matriculating during the 25th anniversary since female cadets were first admitted.

“I think it’s really empowering it’s the anniversary and that I get to be here and matriculate as a woman of color at VMI,” said Rechnna Sok.

“It’s great that we can show other women that we’re capable of doing hard things too,” explained Sadie Smith. “We’re capable of pushing through tough times. Getting through anything no matter the circumstances, we should all be there to support each other through everything.”

The day also featured a Superintendent’s Welcome and a Cadet Oath.

