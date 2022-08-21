Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Deputies continue search for suspect after new sighting
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells, leaving to take a job at Virginia Tech
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job
Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Youngkin calls for additional tax relief

Latest News

Aaliyah Wright, 25, of Washington, nuzzles her newborn daughter Kali, as her husband Kainan...
DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap
In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday,...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Defense in school shooter’s trial set to present its case
Sunday Morning Update