Mother who lost son a year ago hosts back-to-school event to help parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said Organizer Da’naisha Jackson.

Helping kids is something Jackson is passionate about. Last year her son Camden Brown known as “Stink,” was at a friend’s house when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

“I decided since many people knew him and so many people gave back when he passed away to me,” added Jackson. “I felt the need to give back to the community and be more involved in the community because of that.”

Hundreds of kids waited in line to get free haircuts and hairstyles before the first bell rings.

“And just make a child feel good and be prepared for school. Whatever a parent can’t do, we’re here to step up for them,” said hairstylist Latasha Hamm.

Parents were able to get free school supplies and food. Kool Kid’s had its party bus at the event for kids to enjoy.

“They see we out here giving. ‘Oh, wow so that’s the right thing to do.’ And it works inside a circle,” explained Kool Kids CEO Melvin Ward. “So, the longer we continue to do this and let the kids see what we doing. We going in the right direction.”

The event shines a positive light on the community.

“I think it’s good to show that you know people can actually come together. Northwest can come together and do stuff for kids and do stuff for families,” added Jackson. “It’s always not about violence over here.”

Jackson says she will continue to put together events to bring everyone together.

