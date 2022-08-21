Hometown Local
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.

At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

