Rain and storms move in this monring

Rain and storms move in through the morning

Localized heavy rain is possible

High pressure builds in mid-week

SUNDAY

Rain and storms are developing and moving in this morning. We could see on and off showers and storms through the day and tapering off tonight. Heavy downpours will be the main threat.

Rain and storms spread into the region today. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will be scattered around with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for our mountainous locations. Central portions mid-upper 70s. Southside upper 70s.

Cloudy and cooler with numerous showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: Rain totals should be around .25-.5″ for many locations. Locations near thunderstorms could see higher amount with localized heavy rainfall.

Localized heavy rainfall is possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Scattered showers will remain as we start off the work week as the slow-moving front will cross later Monday. Highs will mainly be in the 70s with a few low 80s. Still looks like the main weather threat will be torrential downpours at times.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will start to rise back to near seasonable on Tuesday and we will see our chance for showers and storms drop. High pressure starts to build in by mid-week supplying dry conditions. The front that passes our area Monday will stall towards the east coast. Southeasterly flow will keep some clouds and a few spotty showers around for the remainder of the work week. Tuesday-Friday we aren’t expecting any washouts.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching two locations for the potential for development in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

