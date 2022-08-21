Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on an officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Patton has brown hair, blue eyes and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds.

Other charges include:

• Disregard a Law Enforcement Officer’s command

• Fleeing from Law Enforcement.

• Reckless driving.

• Driving without a license.

• Fail to attach license plate on rear of vehicle.

Those with information should dial 911, call Campbell County dispatch at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

