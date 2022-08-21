Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday.

Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music.

Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games, enjoyed food, and supported the local vendors. We spoke with residents who say they are happy these new events are taking place.

“We are a small town but really progressing at this point. And these sorts of things attract other people to Vinton and provide them a way what our small town has to offer here,” said Vinton Resident Betty Jo Overstreet.

The event was originally scheduled for May but had to be postponed due to the weather.

