Another round of showers and storms today

Front pushes through today

More showers and storms expected

Expect drier conditions Tuesday & Wednesday

MONDAY

Taking the kids to school you will want to pack an umbrella with them as a few showers are possible throughout the day! Spotty showers are on tap for Monday thanks to a cold front crossing, but shower and storm activity won’t be as widespread as what we witnessed Sunday. Expect a few showers and isolated storms at times with a mix of sun and clouds. Some storms may contain some heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer but still running cooler than normal into the 70s and low 80s. Isolated storms will have downpours at times, so it still looks like the main weather threat will be heavy downpours at times.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will start to rise back to near seasonable on Tuesday and we will see our chance for showers and storms drop. High pressure starts to build in by mid-week supplying dry conditions.

High pressure builds in Tuesday and Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

The front that passes our area Monday will stall towards the east coast. Tuesday-Friday we aren’t expecting any washouts, but stray showers aren’t off the table. By Friday another cold front will approach the area from the west increasing our chance of storms.

Shower chances are on the lower end mid-week thanks to high pressure building in. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now development chance is low within the next 5 days. for the potential for development in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

