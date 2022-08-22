Gas prices in Roanoke down 52.6 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.13 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 76 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.13 per gallon while the highest was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $2.06 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 22, 2021: $2.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.14 per gallon)

August 22, 2020: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)

August 22, 2019: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.60 per gallon)

August 22, 2018: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.82 per gallon)

August 22, 2017: $2.14 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.34 per gallon)

August 22, 2016: $1.94 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

August 22, 2015: $2.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.62 per gallon)

August 22, 2014: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)

August 22, 2013: $3.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

August 22, 2012: $3.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.71 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.50 per gallon, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.62 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.53 per gallon, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.68 per gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75 per gallon.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.