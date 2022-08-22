Hometown Local
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden.

Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged with:

-Discharging a firearm in a public place

-Brandishing a firearm

-Obstruction of justice

-Drunk in public

The gun was recovered by police. No injuries or examples of property damage were reported, according to police.

Turner was taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center before being released on bond.

Contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information about this case.

