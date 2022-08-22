Hometown Local
Police respond to potential bomb threat in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.

Devices in Bluefield(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police have responded to a potential bomb threat in Downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson, the threat is at the Federal Building. Crews received word of this threat at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Bland Street and Federal Streets are currently blocked. All Bluefield, West Virginia police and fire departments are on scene.

A bomb-detection squad from Charleston is en-route to Bluefield. As we learn more we will bring it to you.

UPDATE:: Police have not said what the devices are. One was found outside the federal building, the other at the Westminster church on Washington Street.

According to police, the suspect walked into the federal building early Monday morning and claimed that he had planted a device on a nearby picnic table. The bomb squad was called in from Charleston, WV, and people in the immediate area were evacuated.

Members of the squad performed a controlled detonation of the device outside the federal building. The second device was found outside of Westminster Church. The bomb squad is set to perform another controlled explosion on that device when it’s deemed safe to do so.

The suspect is currently in custody and being questioned by the FBI. There is no motive at this time.

The downtown area of Bluefield is still closed at this time.

