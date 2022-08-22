Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting.

No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested.

If you have information that might help in this investigation, you’re asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent). Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.