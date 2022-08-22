Hometown Local
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Red Lobster restaurant location on Franklin Boulevard closed over the weekend, apparently for good.

A company spokesperson told WDBJ7, “After more than 43 years of being part of the Roanoke community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3529 Franklin Road, SW. The lease is ending and we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord. We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees’ ability to work. We have provided transfer options for our team members at this location.”

The Orlando, Florida-based chain has several hundred locations worldwide.

