Tires pulled from James River as part of annual cleanup

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dumpster filled with tires pulled from the James River this year will be picked up Tuesday for disposal.

An annual cleanup of tires in Botetourt County has ended with 160 tires pulled from the river from Iron Gate to Arcadia, thanks to local volunteers and businesses. 90% of the tires collected were in the Iron Gate to Horseshoe Bend section of the river, according to Botetourt County.

“This is the 12th year that we have collected tires out of the river,” says Twin River Outfitters owner John Mays. “We usually pull approximately 200 tires per year, so over the course of the cleanup efforts we have collected over 2,600 tires! We are very thankful to our volunteers from the Boy Scouts that helped make this clean up so successful!”

Tires pulled from James River in Botetourt County (Botetourt County)

Botetourt County delivered a dumpster to Twin River Outfitters on Lowe Street in Buchanan to be filled with the tires pulled from the river.

The county urges people not to dump tires in the woods or waterways. For information on how to properly dispose of tires, visit botetourtva.gov/solidwaste.

