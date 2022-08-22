Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Tires pulled from James River as part of annual cleanup

Tires pulled from James River in Botetourt County
Tires pulled from James River in Botetourt County(Botetourt County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dumpster filled with tires pulled from the James River this year will be picked up Tuesday for disposal.

An annual cleanup of tires in Botetourt County has ended with 160 tires pulled from the river from Iron Gate to Arcadia, thanks to local volunteers and businesses. 90% of the tires collected were in the Iron Gate to Horseshoe Bend section of the river, according to Botetourt County.

“This is the 12th year that we have collected tires out of the river,” says Twin River Outfitters owner John Mays. “We usually pull approximately 200 tires per year, so over the course of the cleanup efforts we have collected over 2,600 tires! We are very thankful to our volunteers from the Boy Scouts that helped make this clean up so successful!”

Tires pulled from James River in Botetourt County
Tires pulled from James River in Botetourt County(Botetourt County)

Botetourt County delivered a dumpster to Twin River Outfitters on Lowe Street in Buchanan to be filled with the tires pulled from the river.

The county urges people not to dump tires in the woods or waterways. For information on how to properly dispose of tires, visit botetourtva.gov/solidwaste.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

Latest News

Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Monday Midday Update
We'll see more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of high pressure builds in.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-8/22/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 22, 2022