Used battery disposal in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you throwing out your batteries correctly? In Roanoke City, it’s actually against the law to dispose of batteries in the trash.

Its hard to know if you’re throwing out your batteries correctly when governments and battery makers don’t have clear, consistent guidelines.

The EPA says in most communities you can throw batteries in the trash. But, it recommends sending alkaline batteries...like “double a” to a battery recycler.

The drop-off locations in Roanoke for batteries are the Solid Waste Common Area, Human Services Building, Municipal Building Mail Room, Fire Station #1 and the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office/jail.

