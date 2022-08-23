15-year-old boy in custody after gun found at school in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack following a physical altercation at around 3 p.m. on the grounds of George Washington High School.

No injuries were reported, and no further weapons or threats were found. The gun was never fired or shown in a threatening manner, according to Danville Police.

Security officers were notified after the physical altercation with the help of a student in a case of “see something and say something” that one student involved had a handgun in his backpack.

The school was immediately put under a lockdown while all those involved were searched for weapons. Following a search of the school, a systematic dismissal was utilized to ensure an orderly release.

Juvenile petitions are being sought for felony possession of a firearm on school grounds VA Code 18.2-301 and underage possession of a firearm.

“The Danville Police Department continues to encourage citizens to share information as we partner to reduce violent crime in our community.

Additionally, anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms to include calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.”

