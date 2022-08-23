Botetourt County Public Schools reminds drivers to be cautious around school buses

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is into its third week of the new school year. But a concern they’ve recently had is on the roads.

“We wanted to remind our parents, that exercise caution during the morning and afternoon loading and unloading of students. Particularly on roadways where there may not be a median,” said Michael Moser, communications specialist for BCPS.

BCPS wants drivers to remember that if there is no median on the road, traffic in both directions needs to stop when the school bus lights come on. In roads with a median, only the traffic on the same side of the bus needs to stop.

”Really it comes down to avoiding a tragic circumstance. We want to keep our students and drivers and bus drivers all safe.”

BCPS said they do see a higher number of incidents at the start of the school year and are just wanting to remind drivers to be more cautious.

“The morning commute, everybody’s in a rush to get to work and obviously in the afternoon we’re all excited to get back home. But despite that, when we see school buses in our area, we need to just slow down a little bit and be a little bit more cautious and aware of what’s going on around us.”

Many of the school buses also have cameras that are activated and begin recording when the lights come on.

