Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd.

The three-year-old ran behind a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway, causing the vehicle to hit the child. Police say the incident occurred on private property and the driver remained at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police investigated the crash and due to the incident being on private property, no DMV crash information was recorded. The crash was documented by a state trooper.

Police say no charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.