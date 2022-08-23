Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County

Police lights.
Police lights.(KCTV5 News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd.

The three-year-old ran behind a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway, causing the vehicle to hit the child. Police say the incident occurred on private property and the driver remained at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police investigated the crash and due to the incident being on private property, no DMV crash information was recorded. The crash was documented by a state trooper.

Police say no charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022
High pressure will lead to a good amount of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday August 23, Morning FastCast
Roanoke Red Lobster Closes Its Doors