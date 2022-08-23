Coronado Global Resources expanding in SW Virginia, creating 181 new jobs

BUCHANAN COUNTY/ TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coronado Global Resources Inc., which produces metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 181 new jobs in Southwest Virginia.

“Coronado Global Resources’ major expansion is a win-win, creating 181 high-paying jobs in the resilient Buchanan community and increasing Southwest Virginia’s production of an essential component for the steel industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We value our long-term corporate partnership with Coronado and look forward to the economic benefits that will stem from this tremendous announcement.”

The governor’s team says Coronado Global Resources’ operations are located in two of the largest and most productive metallurgical coal basins in the world; the Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia, and the Central Appalachian region of the U.S., servicing customers throughout the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Europe

