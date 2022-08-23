Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Coronado Global Resources expanding in SW Virginia, creating 181 new jobs

Coronado Global Resources Inc, expanding in Tazewell County and Buchanan County.
Coronado Global Resources Inc, expanding in Tazewell County and Buchanan County.(Virginia Economic Development Partnership)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY/ TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coronado Global Resources Inc., which produces metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 181 new jobs in Southwest Virginia.

“Coronado Global Resources’ major expansion is a win-win, creating 181 high-paying jobs in the resilient Buchanan community and increasing Southwest Virginia’s production of an essential component for the steel industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We value our long-term corporate partnership with Coronado and look forward to the economic benefits that will stem from this tremendous announcement.”

The governor’s team says Coronado Global Resources’ operations are located in two of the largest and most productive metallurgical coal basins in the world; the Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia, and the Central Appalachian region of the U.S., servicing customers throughout the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Europe

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Police lights.
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI
Police lights.
Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Pittsylvania County
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2022