Danville man charged in July shooting homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man was charged Monday with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, on July 27, 2022.

Richard Lee Wilson, Jr. was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police responded late that night to reports of shots fired at Woodside Village Apartments located at 1321 Piney Forest Rd. and found Richardson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died the next morning.

Danville Police say Wilson was already in custody of the Danville City Jail on an unrelated charge to this case.

