Danville Regional Airport adds renovations in preparation for casino traffic

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations for the Danville Regional Airport are beginning to take flight as new, upgraded furniture is being installed.

The renovations come in anticipation for increased passengers the new Caesars Casino will bring and current traffic.

“A combination of existing Virginia International Raceway traffic activity in combination with expected casino traffic prompted the need to explore what we need to do to better support increased passenger activity that is expected with a casino,” said Marc Adelman, director for Danville transportation services.

Phase one of the renovations includes new furniture, ceiling and light fixtures and a new front desk to make the lobby space more efficient.

Phase two involves expanding the bathrooms and adding increased security when heading onto the tarmac.

“It’s very important that there’s no easy access to go out onto the onto the ramp to see aircraft to get close to them,” added Adelman.

The separate entrance and exit doors at the front of the airport will also be combined into one main entrance for easier access into and out of the airport.

Portraits of attractions in Danville and the surrounding areas are also being put on display such as the Tank Museum and the Virginia International Raceway.

“The airport is a regional airport and we wanted to reflect all the different kinds of activities tourist activities that can be completed in the Southside area of Danville,” said Adelman. “We want to encourage people to come back because there’s a lot to do here.”

They say phase one of the renovations will be complete by the end of next month. Phase two should be complete by the end of December, followed by outside renovations being complete in the spring.

