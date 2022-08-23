Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Ex-Twitter executive alleges reckless cybersecurity policies

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former employee is accusing Twitter of having major security issues and being mismanaged.

The claims come from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

In a disclosure he sent to Congress and other agencies last month, Zatko said many Twitter staffers have access to sensitive information and central controls without proper oversight.

Zatko also said some of the higher-ups at Twitter have been trying to hide some of the company’s vulnerabilities.

According to the disclosure obtained by CNN, Twitter also allegedly does not properly delete user data after accounts are canceled.

Zatko was the company’s head of security before being let go earlier this year for poor performance.

Twitter also released a statement saying privacy and security are among its prime priorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW.
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

A Russian soldier speaks out against the war in Ukraine after fleeing his country.
Russian soldier speaks out against war in Ukraine
It’s all to drive down the number of sexual assaults happening in the area.
Date rape drug test strips handed out in California city as precaution
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
One seriously injured in NW Roanoke house fire
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot