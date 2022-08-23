FBI encourages cyber security practices for Virginians working from home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As more companies continue to work remotely, the number of ransomware attacks is increasing.

The FBII is reporting more than $2 billion worth of losses from email scams within companies. Businesses are reminded to designate a crisis response team that has the authority to report data to the FBI.

A special agent in charge of the FBI Richmond office explained the number of cyber security threats has only gone up since the pandemic.

”The number of devices that we all have in our possession these days and the amount of connectivity we have with technology now is continuing to grow,” Stanley Meador said. “There’s a number of things that incur in that cyber space where we need to be out there and be proactive to getting the message out.”

Agents also explained its important to keep a timeline of events in case of a cyber attack.

Companies should report a ransomware attack to the FBI as soon as possible.

