Franklin County deputies search for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.

She was not believed to be driving a vehicle and was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, dark blue Champion leggings and grey Chuck Taylor shoes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

