Franklin County deputies search for missing woman

Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.

She was not believed to be driving a vehicle and was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, dark blue Champion leggings and grey Chuck Taylor shoes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

