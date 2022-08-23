Henry County Animal Shelter now open for adoption

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Animal Shelter is now able to adopt animals directly out of their building.

The shelter previously had to transport dogs and cats to other rescues or hope that owners would come pick up their lost pets.

Now dogs or cats found by animal control will be placed on a stray hold for 10 days and then are able to be adopted directly from the shelter.

“Now we’re able to actually able to adopt directly out of our shelter. We don’t have to rely completely on all of the other shelters to help us out,” said Allie Keatts, animal shelter manager.

The Henry County Animal Shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dog adoptions are $40 and cat adoptions are $20. Dogs and cats available for adoption can be found on their Facebook Page.

