Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator steps down

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator has officially handed in his letter of resignation.

Clarence Monday has served in the role since February. His resignation is effective in 30 days or sooner.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday said in a press release.

Monday said in a statement he is resigning now because his house sold quicker than he anticipated. He said he intended to sell by the end of the year but once listed, the home sold in a single day. Now he is preparing for his family to move.

“Since returning to Pittsylvania County on an interim basis, Clarence Monday has been a real asset,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram in a press release. “He has provided leadership and guidance, helped us maneuver through the search for a permanent County Administrator, and aided in the preparation of a balanced budget that did not include a tax increase. He has served the citizens of Pittsylvania County not once but twice as the leader of our County. He will be missed, and I wish him the very best!”

According to a press release from the County, the Board of Supervisors is working with a consultant to conduct a national search for the next County Administrator. A County spokesperson wrote that since the position was posted a few weeks ago, the Board has received several applications. The formal review of those applications will begin September 12.

Until then, the County says it has an executive team that has the autonomy to lead the County.

