Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
Roanoke Red Lobster restaurant closes after 43 years
Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey has been sentenced to two and a half years in...
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Increase in canceled housing contracts
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Franklin County deputies search for missing woman
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday addresses County employees and the public at a...
Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator steps down