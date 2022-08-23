A nice stretch of dry weather returns to the area

Watch out for patchy fog early

High pressure builds in today

Expect drier conditions Tuesday & Wednesday

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

Any showers and storms the next few days will be short-lived and extremely isolated. This is much different from the stormy pattern we’ve been dealing with over the past several days that dropped record rainfall in some hometowns.

Temperatures will start to rise back to near seasonable on Tuesday and we will see our chance for showers and storms drop. High pressure starts to build in by mid-week supplying dry conditions.

High pressure builds in Tuesday and Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area by the weekend bringing a return of unsettled weather each day. While the weekend doesn’t look like a washout, it does bring us scattered showers and storms each day. We’ll know more about the coverage and timing as we get closer.

Shower and storm chances return into the weekend. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now development chance is low within the next 5 days. for the potential for development in the next 5 days.

A cluster of thunderstorms has a low chance of development through the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.